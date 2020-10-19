PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,580. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,693 shares of company stock valued at $164,210,031. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

