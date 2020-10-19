PDS Planning Inc Purchases 205 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.23. 270,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

