PDS Planning Inc Purchases 6,742 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.93. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,272. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.