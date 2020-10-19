PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 97,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

