PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

HD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.48. 32,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

