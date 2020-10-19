PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.36. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,693. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.