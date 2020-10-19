PDS Planning Inc Reduces Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,557. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

