PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 733.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 612,011 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

