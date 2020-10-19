PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

