PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,722 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 620,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

