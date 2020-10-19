PDS Planning Inc Sells 75 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. 33,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

