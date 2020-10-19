Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $4,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

