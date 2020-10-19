Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

