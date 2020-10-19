Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.00-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

