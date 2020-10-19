PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.93. 30,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

