Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.01 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.