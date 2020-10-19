Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.36. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

