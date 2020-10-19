Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.