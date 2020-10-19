Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

DOC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 229,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,634,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

