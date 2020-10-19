Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $550,594.34 and approximately $71,203.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000707 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,355,359,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

