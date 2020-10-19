Pinkcoin Market Cap Hits $884,016.47 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $884,016.47 and $1,151.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00591167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.62 or 0.02892414 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 447,242,941 coins and its circulating supply is 421,982,505 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

