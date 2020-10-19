Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

