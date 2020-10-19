Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 625 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.76. 36,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,540. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.