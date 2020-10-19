Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 755 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.51. 175,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

