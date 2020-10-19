Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.38. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

