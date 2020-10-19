Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $207.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

