Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $7.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

