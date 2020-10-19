Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $9.65 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.98. 9,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

