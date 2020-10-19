Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Lowers Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in McDonald's by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald's by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 29,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in McDonald's by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.