Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 128,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 265,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,516,008. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

