Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.20 on Monday, reaching $1,560.81. 20,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

