Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 4,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 22,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.44. 190,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

