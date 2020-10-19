Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

