Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $224,550.01 and $33,327.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

