Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.68 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,990 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.