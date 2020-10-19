Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$19.50 on Monday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

