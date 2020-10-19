PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

