POA Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. POA has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $54,266.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bibox.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,571,829 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

