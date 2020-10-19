Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $481,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $833,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PII stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $96.74. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,413. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.
PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.
In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
