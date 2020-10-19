Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $481,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $833,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $96.74. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,413. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.