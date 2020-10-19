Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,436.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

