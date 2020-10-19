Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POAHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,323. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.