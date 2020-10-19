Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of POAI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,740. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.