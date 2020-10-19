Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of Progressive stock remained flat at $$96.52 on Monday. 17,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

