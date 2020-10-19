Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

