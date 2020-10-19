Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $479,160.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,171,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

