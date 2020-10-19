Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after purchasing an additional 717,531 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Prologis by 9.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,858,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,461,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

