Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.70-3.75 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLD opened at $104.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

