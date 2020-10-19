Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.00 by UBS Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.16 ($14.31).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.09 ($13.04). 777,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.