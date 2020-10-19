ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

