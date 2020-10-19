Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

PRTA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,904. The company has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.84. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

