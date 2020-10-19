Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

